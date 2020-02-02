A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Tan Dugas, age 89, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating. Interment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until service time. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.
Mr. Dugas was born on February 5, 1930, in Loreauville to the late Antoine Dugas Sr. and Emma Broussard Dugas, and passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, his residence surrounded by his family.
Tan retired from Exxon with 40 years of service and retired at the age of 55. After his retirement, he enjoyed working on his farm and tending to his cattle.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and cherished the time he spent with them. Survivors include his loving wife, Dena Theriot Dugas of New Iberia; two sons, Lonnie Dugas (Valerie) of Mandeville and Shanie Dugas (Brandy) of New Iberia; three daughters, Ann LeMaire of New Iberia; Hope Hebert (David) of Lafayette and Robin Bourque (Phil) of New Iberia; 13 grandchildren, Blaine Dugas, Jill Rabalais, Joy Trahan, Houston Dugas, Raegan LeMaire, Lance LeMaire, Brittany Lindsey, Ashley Pedersen, Megan Dugas, Natalie Richard, Shanna Armentor, Kourtni Hayes and Emily Bourque; numerous great grandchildren and one brother, Creed Dugas (Marion) of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dovey Jean Benoit Dugas, who passed away on September 13, 1982; parents, Antoine Dugas Sr. and Emma Broussard Dugas; brother, Claude Dugas; and sisters, Mabel Broussard and Melba Verret.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie Dugas, Shanie Dugas, Creed Dugas, David Hebert, Phil Bourque, Blaine Dugas, Raegan LeMaire, Chance Lindsey and Houston Dugas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kylan Slate Theriot, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and William Cenac, Robert Cenac, James Cenac, and Alvin Prosper.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Tan’s caretakers, LaShondra Smith, Cheryl Robertson, Jadda Lewis, and Melvina for the love, support and care shown to Tan and his family.
