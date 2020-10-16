Sylvia Marie “Aunt Sil” Ward-Wiles, 61, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 3:32 p.m. at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
A public walk through viewing will be observed on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 8 a.m. until the recitation of the Rosary at 9:45 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Jeanerette.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Francis Damoah, SVD, serving as the celebrant. Sylvia will be laid to rest in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Embracing the memories of Sylvia Marie Ward-Wiles are her son, Embrick (Tarnisha) Boutte; her husband of many years, Larry Anderson Wiles; her mother, Shirley C. Ward; her siblings, Paul Ward, Victoria Ward and Idell (John) Broussard; three special grandsons whom she reared as her own sons, Gerrell “Skip” Johnlewis Sr., Bryson “Duke” Johnlewis and JaBryson “Bug” Johnlewis; her special grandchildren whom she loved; one great-granddaughter; her special nieces and nephews who knew her as “Aunt Sil;” her godchildren; her extended family whom she loved and reared as her own kids, Evelyn (Rob) King, Sonia Johnlewis and Charles Johnlewis; brothers and sisters-in-law; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her father; her maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; one sister; one brother; one niece; her father-in-law; her mother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; a son she reared; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
