Sylvia Kay Lockett, 65, a resident and native of Four Corners, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.
A public viewing will be conducted from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin. Viewing and visitation will resume on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 414 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Baldwin, from 8 a.m. until the beginning of the Omega Omega Services of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at 11 a.m. Tributes and expressions will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Rosary being recited at noon. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m., with burial following the mass services in the Sorrel Community Cemetery.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Sylvia leaves to honor her memory her children, Charles Ray Foulcard Jr. of Four Corners and KaLynn Kiara Hurst of Franklin; special sons Duanyell Williams and Kendrick Wilson; grandchildren Elijah, Zachary and Charles “Trey” III of Houston, Texas; special grandchildren Sasha M. Weber of Four Corners, Seth Archangel and Dayson, Paxton and Titus Lockett of Natchitoches; brothers John Charles (Linda) Lockett and Nathaniel Lee Lockett, both of Four Corners and Calvin Paul (Charlene) Lockett of Houston, Texas; sisters Gwendolyn Lockett Andrus and Arline Lockett (Larry) Smith, both of Houston, Texas.; sister-in-law Beatrice Lockett of Houston, Texas; special siblings Lester Levine of Franklin, Erna Burney of Sorrell, Wanda Gibson of Ashton, Naomi Rener Harding of Jeanerette and Elizabeth Jackson of Four Corners; aunts Lillie Mae Lockett of Franklin and Clementine (Oswald) Randolph of Los Angeles, California; godparents Abel Jolivette and Cressie Paige; godchildren Conrell Lockett III, Steven (Akeba) Guillory Jr. and Neferetti Hawkins all of Houston, Texas, Devon Lockett (Shalawnda) of Natchitoches, Daylon Hines of Jeanerette and Cheryl Lumpkin of Four Corners; golden girls Barbara T. Lancelin of Baldwin, Lillie Bowie of Jeanerette, Paula McFarlin of Houston, Texas and Maline “Faye” Williams of Port Arthur, Texas; a special cousin who was like a mother, Lydia Foulcard; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many devoted friends. Sylvia’s legacy and journey will be missed and cherished by all who knew her.
Sylvia has been preceded in the valley of the shadow of death by many loved ones; her mother Mercedes B. Lockett; father Conrell J. Lockett Sr.; sisters Brenda Lockett Hurst and Carolyn Ann Lockett; brothers Karl Wayne Lockett, Kenneth Lockett Sr. and Conrell Lockett Jr.; and lifelong friend Charles Ray Foulcard Sr.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma.
