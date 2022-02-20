A memorial service honoring the life of Sylvia Joan Whatley Grabert, 82, will be held from 4 p.m. until the service at 6 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022. The services will be held at the First United Methodist Church of New Iberia. Immediately following the services, a reception will be held at the church.
Born and raised in Lake Providence, Sylvia lived with her parents and grew up with four siblings. Throughout her childhood, she was taught to live and serve as a faithful servant of the Lord.
She attended and graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. She worked with the LSU AgCenter where she served as an extension agent. Following the AgCenter, she worked for the Iberia Parish School Board as the School Food Supervisor until her retirement. While working for the AgCenter, she met her husband of the last 56 years, Norris “Butch” Grabert. Together they have one child, Marc Grabert and two grandchildren, Brandon Grabert and Max Grabert.
During her retirement, she was actively involved with the First United Methodist Church and the New Iberia Garden Club. She enjoyed her time with the church leading and serving the members to live a closer life with Jesus. She led Sunday school classes, helped with Vacation Bible School, assisted with the decorating committee and established the church breakfast for the local community.
Not only was she a loving wife, mother and grandmother, but she was also a loving and caring aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Aunt Sibbie, as she was called, was always striving to be a guiding light in each one of their lives. A piece of carrot cake, a chocolate chip cookie, a slice of pecan pie and a letter filled with wisdom and scripture is how she will always be remembered.
Mrs. Grabert was preceded in death by her parents, James Alexander Phinn Whatley and Esther Belle Shively Whatley; her brother Jim “Sno Joe” Whatley; her sister Nancy Dean Whatley Marceaux; and brother-in-law “Scooper” La Guard and sister-in-law Berline La Guard.
She is survived by her husband; son; grandsons; two brothers, Jerry Whatley and his wife Kathy of Iowa and Marshal “Tommy” Thomas Whatley and his wife, Judy of Campbellsville, Kentucky; and one sister-in-law, Cindy Whatley of Doss, Texas.
To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Grabert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.