Sylvia Broussard Pete passed away peacefully Sunday, May 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. A cancer survivor many times before, she fought a valiant battle.
Sylvia was born in New Iberia on November 9, 1949, to the late Clarence (C.L.) Broussard and the late Aureline Guidry Broussard. She was the youngest of four siblings and was 1967 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. In 1968 she married the love of her life, William “Billy” Pete and in 1970 became the proud mother of a beautiful baby girl named Lisa, their only child.
She began her secretarial career right after graduation starting in the oilfield industry, then as the principal’s secretary at Park Elementary, as the directors secretary at Gulf States Research Institute and lastly with a local home health company until her retirement in 1999.
Sylvia and Billy traveled the country back and forth several times and made many special friends along the way. They enjoyed all the cooking events at the nearby campgrounds and were blessed to have the grandchildren on many of those trips with them, and with their friends to play cards, dance to great music and just having a good time. They were also blessed to be surrounded by wonderful neighbors Kenny, Shari and Lester and family members. Always an adventurer, she enjoyed trout fishing in Arkansas and in Branson, Missouri, trekking a glacier in Montana, riding a burro down the cliffs into the Grand Canyon and fishing and kayaking the waters of her native state. She and Billy were once avid sailboat enthusiasts as well as horsemen. They have traveled the whole continent as well as cruised the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean.
Above all, Sylvia was a devout Christian and faithful member of St. Nicholas Catholic, and her proudest role was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to many. She leaves a legacy of faith and love that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Pete is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 52 years, William “Billy” Pete; her daughter Lisa Pete Kelly and husband Frank; her grandchildren Jordan Kelly (Brittany), Shayla Kelly, Brock Kelly (Brianna) and Tatiana Kelly (Theron); eight great-grandchildren, Beaux, Rioux, Croix, Avery and Brynnlie Kelly and Kenneth, Titus and Zechariah McGlothlin; her sister and brother, Helen Arceneaux and Clarence Broussard; stepbrothers Danny Bourque (Marian) and Teddy Bourque (Bridget); brother-in-law Ray Pete (Ann); sister-in-law Lucy Pete; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, C.L. and Aureline Broussard; her stepmother, Cecilia Bourque; her sister Irene (Merlin) Comeaux; brothers-in-law Roy Pete, James “Jimmy” Pete and Karl Arceneaux; and her in-laws Albert and Carmen Pete.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Sylvia’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Fr. Randy Courville will be the celebrant. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with the Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, at 11 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kim Boutte, Jordan Kelly, Brock Kelly, Theron Harrison, Glenn Comeaux and Tommy Romero.
Honorary pallbearers are Raymond Pete and Kenny Hebert.
The family wishes to thank Heart of Hospice, especially Skyla, Meka and Doctors Spencer, George and Mata. A special thank you to her very dear friends Mary Seale, Tommy and Boo Romero and Gloria Saintes. Also to Billy’s classmates from Catholic High who had a special group prayer and to Fr. Manny, Fr. Schexnayder, Fr. Courville and Fr. DeBlanc.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories by visiting Sylvia’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.