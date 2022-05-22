Sybil Johnson Barilleaux passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022. She was a good and faithful servant and had a strong Catholic faith and is now resting in the arms of Jesus. She will be dearly missed by her family and will be remembered by her engaging smile and her devotion to her family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the service time on Monday at the church. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m.
The family invites you to a Catholic service that will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Nathan Comeaux officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery where Mrs. Barilleaux will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
She worked many years as a dental assistant and as a cashier at Piccadilly. She fondly remembers all of the hands of the children she held while in the dentist chair.
She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Barilleaux Dozier and Darlene Barilleaux Scott and her husband Kim Scott; her grandchildren Robert Dozier Jr., Talia Latiolais and Blaire Dozier Scallan; her great-grandchildren, her bambinis as she called them, Ty Scallan, Tristan Latiolais (born on her birthday) and Elle Scallan; and a sister-in-law Theresa Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her father Albert Johnson; her mother Antoinette Meyer Johnson; her husband Sullie Barilleaux (the love of her life); her brothers Jack Domingue, Curley Domingue, Francis Johnson and Albert Johnson Jr.; her sister Eunice Toussel; and a good friend Leroy Lecamus.
Pallbearers will be Kim Scott, Robert Dozier Jr., Nick Latiolais, Darrell Tauzin, Jeremy Johnson and Sean Roussel .
Honorary pallbearers are David Johnson and Michael Johnson.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to Connie Fontenette, her faithful caregiver, all of the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice and the staff at Camelot of Broussard for their compassionate care and loving support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph’s Hospice.