Suzanna Fontenette

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Suzanna M. Fontenette, 38, at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Solid Rock Baptist Church with Rev. John Mark Stevens, Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Suzanna accepted Christ as her Savior and was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. She was a Class of 2001 graduate from Loreauville High School.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Shyeim Nathaniel Fontenette and ShonAllen Daniel Fontenette; one daughter, Cherish Zion Faith Fontenette; mother, Linda W. Alexander; father, Irvin J. Alexander; one brother, Jaylon J. Alexander; three sisters, Suzette A. Fontenette and Mildred Leola Williams both of New Iberia and Shaquana Jamilla Alexander of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephews, Tyranique L. Foster, Ta’Lashia M. Foster, Ma’Khyria M. Gilliam, Willis Jaidon Alexander and Amani Marie Alexander; and relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by three daughters, Chestavia Prenesha Fontenette, Skylie Fontenette and Cheyenne Fontenette; maternal grandparents, Allen Louis Williams Sr. and Mildred Menard Williams; paternal grandparents, Louis Alexander Sr. and Marjorie Alexander; and aunts and uncles.
Active Pallbearers will be Shyeim Fontenette, Jaylon Alexander, Rev. Dr. Micheal Williams, Samuel Alexander, Treyjon Matthews and Cody Latiolais.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Cherish Fontenette, ShonAllen Fontenette, Suzette Fontenette, Shaquana Alexander, Mildred Williams and Raymore Alexander.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.