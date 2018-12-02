COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Susie Mazerole Reaux, 72, who passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau.
Rev. Brian Harrington will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday and will continue on Monday at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Susie Ann Mazerole Reaux was born on February 13, 1946, to the late Simonette and Edmarie Romero Mazerole. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau. She loved children and her children and grandchildren were her life. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Reaux is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Eugene Reaux Sr.; son Eugene “Tunie” Reaux Jr. and wife, Rhonda, of Coteau; daughter Joy Reaux Latiolais and husband, Rene, of St. Martinville; brother George Mazerole Sr. and wife, Stella, of New Iberia; sister Myrtle Mazerole Mire and husband, Murphy, of New Iberia; grandchildren Kiersten Reaux Turner and husband, Joshua, Hannah Reaux Cotone and husband, Cody, Amanda Reaux Clay and husband, Nik, Mallorie Ann Reaux, Jacob Shawn Latiolais and wife, Alex-Kaye, Kyle Joseph Latiolais, Brandi Latiolais Soileau and husband, Brandon; great-grandchildren Mason Jude Turner, Ellie Kate Turner, Aubri Elise Turner, Reid Michael Cotone, Hallie Soileau, Aubrey Soileau, Evie Soileau; a special cousin Eunice Pellerin; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special nephew Anthony “Tony” Mazerole.
Pallbearers will be George Mazerole Sr., Jacob Shawn Latiolais, George Mazerole Jr., Ronald Aucoin Jr., Cody Cotone and Alex Mazerole.
Honorary pallbearers are Eugene Reaux Jr. and Rene Shawn Latiolais.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.