Susan Dresser Reynolds

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Temple Gates of Prayer in New Iberia, for Susan Wendy Reynolds, who passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. A graveside service at Temple Gates of Prayer cemetery will follow. The services will be streamed live for those unavailable to travel.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday at Temple Gates of Prayer in New Iberia.
Susan Wendy Reynolds was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 4,1953, to the late Leon and Naomi Desser.
At the University of Delaware, she met her husband and best friend, Tom Reynolds. Susan’s calling to care for others was apparent even in college, as she earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing in 1975, and worked at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the Pediatric Clinical Research Unit.
Susan and Tom were married on June 10,1979, the 40th anniversary of Kay and Maurie Reynolds. In 1980, after earning her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Maryland they moved to Broussard. In 1981, Susan began a career she loved, teaching pediatric nursing at USL (now UL Lafayette) until her retirement in 2011. She loved teaching nursing students both in the classroom and on the hospital floor. While at UL Lafayette she became a Certified Pediatric Nurse.
Susan may have been small in stature, but her generosity and love knew no bounds. She treasured being around her friends and family and made it her calling to ensure everyone felt welcome and included. Susan was a “patron saint” of the Keller’s and Poupart’s bakeries in Lafayette and was famous for sharing sweet treats with others. When her son Andrew was swimming at LSU, she adored cheering him on at swim meets and frequently traveled to watch him compete.
Susan’s favorite past times were reading, playing canasta, socializing, cooking (especially Matzah ball soup) and spoiling her grandkids. Susan loved to travel with her childhood best friend Hinda Chaikind and her late husband Steve Chaikind along with her in-laws, Cindy and Pat Reynolds. She was an adamant supporter of local artists, shopping often at Sans Souci just to have a supply of locally made gifts ready for her friends. Susan and Tom enjoyed attending theatrical performances in Lafayette at the Heymann Center and the local Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL). Susan will be sorely missed, but her kindness, love and open heart will live on with us forever.
Susan is survived by her husband Tom Reynolds; daughter Michelle Clark (Cameron); son Andrew Reynolds (Tabitha); grandchildren Nathan Clark, Caleb Clark, Daniel Clark and Theo Reynolds; and brother David Desser (Suzette).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tates/Tutwiler Endowment Fund at Episcopal School of Acadiana in Susan’s name, https://www.esacadiana.com/giving/tatestutwiler-fund.
Finally, the family asks you to visit a Jewish deli and try the whitefish salad, it really is better than the tuna.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.