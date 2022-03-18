Susan Ann Chaisson Chretien

Funeral services will be conducted for Susan C. Chretien, 42, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street, with Rev. David Allen Randle, officiating and Rev. Mark Lewis, eulogist. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, 944 W. Main Street.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Susan Ann Chaisson was born on June 26, 1979, and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. She transitioned peacefully at 10:54 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital of Lafayette after fighting a courageous battle with a number of health challenges.
Susan was educated in the Iberia Parish School System. Her great zeal and ambitious determination led her to pursue and receive an Associate Degree as a Medical/Clinical Assistant from Remington College, where she graduated with honors.
She was united in marriage to Jermaine Chretien and God blessed her with three beautiful children, Toriana (oldest), Taija (middle) and Tyren (only boy and youngest). Through the providence and grace of God, she was blessed to behold her first and only grandchild Khalil Tremell.
During her youth, Susan was nurtured spiritually at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church by her late pastor, Dr. C.V. Jackson (whom she adored). She was an active participant in church and district activities (youth choir, youth usher, praise dance, delegate to state youth encampment, wedding of roses court, homecoming, etc.)
Susan renewed her relationship with Christ, her Lord and Savior, and she trusted Him until the end.
Susan was a hardworking and loyal worker in the healthcare industry. She worked at several nursing home facilities, working for others, especially the elderly which was her passion. She relished the opportunities to serve and it almost seemed like she would beam with delight whenever the P.A. system announced that she was needed somewhere. Her last employment was at Landmark of Acadiana (old St. Martin Nursing Home), as a ward clerk. She took great pride as the face at the front desk, until her failing health no longer allowed her to work.
Susan was an only child, which afforded her the luxury of growing into a true butterfly spirit. With no one else to challenge her time or attention, her character trait became one of “tell-it-like-it-is.” She loved dancing from junior high and beyond, but her proudest accomplishment as a dancer was her years with Franny’s School of Dance as a Tabasco Kid. In fact, she passed on her passion to dance to her middle child, Taija. Susan loved fashion and was very image conscious, something she passed on to each of her children. Everything had to be right and look right. As she so often remined each of her children, “If it ain’t tight, it ain’t right; so, don’t even think about going nowhere looking like you’re dressed.”
Susan had a sense of humor, along with an infectious laugh. She was a loyal friend, whether her childhood schoolmates or new-found friendships with co-workers and extended relationships. To know her was to love her. She was strongly opinionated and had no problem setting the record straight with anyone about anything, be they friend or foe. She was fiercely independent to the extent of being stubborn when she had to be. She could be sweet until provoked. All in all, Susan absolutely loved life and was fun to be with, crawfish boils, family gatherings, parades, listening to old school music, social events, weddings or reunions, she loved it all. So, whether at Toriana’s volleyball matches, Taija’s dance recitals or Tyren’s football games, she embraced the moment until she became limited by her health challenges. And even then, she would sit at the kitchen table and make her signature dish, a pan of lasagna that was big enough to feed the army. In her words, “I’m just a big cup of wonderful, covered with a splash of sassy and a dash of crazy.”
Susan is survived by her husband Jermaine Joseph Chretien; her God-appointed mother Mary S. Bashay of New Iberia; one son, Tyren J. Chretien; two daughters, Toriana A. Chaisson and Taija L. Chretien; one grandson, Khalil Tremell all of New Iberia; her aunts Mary Simmons (Claude Sr.) and Barbara Chaisson of New Iberia; a host of great-aunts and uncles, cousins, co-workers and neighbors. Susan also shared a special and unique bond with her first cousin Kesha Chaisson; her extended family, The Chretiens; and the countless numbers of relatives and friends who share in this great loss and will surely miss her presence.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother Shirley Chaisson; paternal grandparents Henry Bashay Sr. and Gertie Chaisson Bashay; maternal grandparents Rev. James Simmons Sr., and Wanda Armstrong Simmons; uncles Matthew Bashay, Robert Lee Bashay, Henry Bashay Jr., Jerry Chaisson, Leroy Simmons and John Simmons; and aunts Virginia Minor, Ruby Chaisson and Evelyn Broussard.
