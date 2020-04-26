A private service for Stuart Mark Smith was held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. at the Holy Family Cemetery.
His ashes will rest in the Mausoleum alongside his mother, father and infant brother.
Stuart was born on April 24, 1957, and passed away at his home at 5:22 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a graduate of CHS ‘76 and attended USL (UL-L), where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta.
Stuart worked in the hospitality industry, employed as an Assistant Front Office Supervisor at the Hotel Monteleone and as Guest Services Manager at the Hotel Provincial in New Orleans. Having lived in New Orleans for several years, he returned to New Iberia in 1998. He worked as an auditor and Banquet Supervisor for Holiday Inn (Ramada) and at the Comfort Suites as Quality Assurance in New Iberia. Stuart was a past member of the Krewe of Vesta and the Fat Monday Luncheon Group in New Orleans. He served on the board of directors of the La Sugar Cane Festival for several years and was honored in 2008 as the Festival Volunteer of the Year and as a Festival Honoree in 2010. In 2012, he was named as one of the Best Dressed of the Teche. He was also a member of La Partners of the Americas and the Human Rights Campaign. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the history and celebrations of Louisiana, especially Mardi Gras and the Sugarcane Festival.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, Bob E. Smith and Emma Jean Ackal Smith; grandparents Sidney and Tavy Deshotel Smith of Hessmer, Elias and Dola Derouen Ackal; and infant brother Bob E. Smith Jr.; niece Sydnie Claire Smith; and his aunt Barbara S. Scallon; and uncle Dr. Larry J. Smith.
Stuart is survived by his sister Susan Lalande and husband David of Rayne; brothers David Smith and Craig Smith of Lafayette and Steven Smith and wife Veronica of New Iberia. Also left to cherish his memory are his uncle Anthony Ackal; and nieces and nephews Melissa Lalande Taylor (Brad), Claire Lalande, Jason Lalande(Kali), Martin Smith and Colby Segura; along with several great-nieces and nephews, many loving cousins and his beloved pet dog, Dusty.
Stuart wishes to thank Dr. James Falterman, Jr. and Lenise, Leslie and Nicole also Dr. Daniel Frey for the great patient care given to him through the years. He appreciated the loving and caring friendships of Cleo R. Rhodes, Lanae Lopez, Miriam Kreeper, Anita McCoy, Billy Gesser and Russ Babin and cousin Camille Ackal of New Iberia and Cleatter Landry and Ginger Alexander of New Orleans. He wished to thank Billy Gesser for always being there when needed.
The family extends their gratitude to Pellerin’s Funeral Home, Acadian Hospice and the caring sitters who assisted him during his last few days. Stuart will be greatly missed for his gentle soul and considerate ways to so many people. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the National Foundation for Transplants at www.transplants.org.