Funeral services will be held for Stuart John McAnally on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. Pastor Paul Neel will officiate the services. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will lead the Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Monday at 9 a.m.
Stuart was a native and resident of New Iberia. He was born on September 5, 1967, to the late Dale and Marsha Charpentier McAnally. He passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Stuart was a 1985 graduate of NISH. He then went on to USL where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Political Science. After being employed for 10 years at Loadmaster Derrick and Equipment as a Project Manager, Stuart joined his family’s business, Dale McAnally, Inc. as their Project Manager and has been employed there for the last ten years.
He was a gentle giant with a dry sense of humor and the most outgoing personality. He never met a stranger and loved hard, gave the best bear hugs and was not ashamed to tell his family and friends, “I love you.”
He was a family man through and through and most enjoyed making special memories with his wife and children. He could be found on any given Saturday night in his backyard, listening to Classic Country Saturday Night, grilling and cooking supper for his loved ones.
He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Andree’ Metz McAnally; his children Mackenzie M. Badger and husband Lahr, Lindsay McAnally, Brett McAnally, Lauren Kate McAnally and Erica Claire McAnally; three brothers, David McAnally and wife Nancy, Troy McAnally and wife Denise and Marc McAnally and wife Madeleine; three sisters, Stefani M. Vanicor and husband Randy, Melissa M. Reaux and husband Clet and Jennifer McAnally; numerous nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law Paula Leleux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Marsha Charpentier McAnally; and his two heavenly babies Hope Elizabeth McAnally and Jeremiah John McAnally.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Iberia Medical Center for all of their amazing love, care and support.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.