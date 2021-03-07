LOREAUVILLE — A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Stevenson Benjamin Polk, 67, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 with Pastor Carl F. Lewis Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection in Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1 Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at the church at 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the church and the cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his residence.
Stevenson Benjamin Polk, the son of Elaine P. Campbell, was born on November 1, 1952. As a young boy he was baptized at Mt. Zion Baptist Church #1. He was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School Class of 1970. He attended Southern University for two years. He worked at Ashland Chemical for many years. Steve was very helpful, loving person. He was a mechanic at Patin’s. He also worked at Darby Motors. He was a great basketball player. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music and cruising around town. He enjoyed great cooking. He had become a very reliable person who helped the community of Lil Brooklyn Revitalization Project. Steve’s recent occupation was 4D Corrosion Control Specialist. He enjoyed sitting down with his aunt drinking “lemonade.” He liked watching Gunsmoke and old school movies.
Steve leaves to cherish his loving memories his mother, Elaine Polk Campbell, of New Iberia; one son, Jared Jefferson of New Iberia; two daughters, Kwanza L. Polk (Kendall Miles) of Mansfield, Texas, and Keema Jones (Omar) of Pearland, Texas; one brother, Felton G. Campbell (Julia) of Mesquite Texas; five grandchildren, Skyla B. Williams, Alaina Jones, Hampton Jones, Madison Jefferson and Aspen Jones; one great-grandson, Alonzo Reynolds IV; one aunt, Melvenia P. Durall of New Iberia; and one uncle, Robert Polk of Dallas, Texas.
He was proceded in death by his grandparents, Virginia Porter Polk and Washington Polk Sr.; uncles Sidney Branch Polk, Washington Polk Jr. and Merlin Polk; and his aunt Myrtle Polk Butler.
Active pallbearers are Ricky Delahouysse, Glenn Durall, Willie Thomas, Devin Vitto, Donald Marks and Willie Reece.
Honorary pallbearers are Felton Campbell, Kendall Campbell, Jake Durall Jr., Joe Hockless, Omar Jones, Cornell Neezet, Frank Polk Jr., David Campbell, Russell Johnson, Curtis Thompson and David “Cutter” Bryant.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Dtrive, New Iberia, LA 70560.