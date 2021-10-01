A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Steven Paul Simar, 65, who passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in St. Martinville. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Rev. Keith Landry will be the celebrant.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, and continue on Saturday at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday.
A resident of St. Martinville and a former longtime resident of New Iberia, Steven Paul Simar was born in Opelousas on February 29, 1956. He was a hard worker, and very close to his four brothers. He worked as a draftsman at Loadmaster for many years, where he was well liked by his peers. Steven was an avid LSU and Saints football fan and spent many Sundays at his parents’ house watching the games. He loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Simar is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Nancy Romero Simar, of St. Martinville; parents, George C. and Yvonne Roy Simar, of New Iberia; two daughters, Camille Lyn Simar of New Iberia and Kelly Marie Simar of Ohio; two granddaughters, Celeste Simar and Amelia Viator; four brothers, Dennis Brian Simar of St. Martinville, Mark Daniel Simar of Lafayette, Joseph Cleve Simar (Carolyn) of Montgomery, Texas, and Alan Jude Simar (Laurie Nassans) of St. Martinville; a stepdaughter, Heidi D. LeBlanc of Cade; four step-grandchildren, Breigh Anna, Jean Paul, Armon and Rosalie LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Brian Simar, Mark Daniel Simar, Joseph Cleve Simar, Alan Jude Simar, Armon LeBlanc and Jay Simar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jean Paul LeBlanc, Brian Simar, Michael Simar and Nick Simar.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
