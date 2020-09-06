JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette for Steven Paul Blanchard, 60, with Father Alexander Albert as Celebrant.
Mr. Blanchard’s family has asked that the public be invited to attend the Mass at church; however, visitation for family only will be held at David Funeral Home-Jeanerette, on Monday, September 7, 2020, from 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral Home. Interment will follow the church service with the public invited and will be in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. Mr. Blanchard passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at his residence in Jeanerette.
Steven was a member of the Jaycees and the National Rifleman’s Association. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, collecting guns and as a machinist by trade. He also enjoyed designing and making metal crafts for gift giving. For many years, he was a hydraulic technician and mechanic specializing in sugarcane harvesting and cutting throughout the state and often solved problems that stumped many in his field. This intellect with machines crossed over into his personal life as well, as Steven would often troubleshoot and repair items around his home. He was not one to take the easy route, but rather enjoyed the accomplishment of a challenge.
He was a hard worker. He was an even better friend. He held a special place in many people’s hearts. All who knew Steven could attest to the pride he held in being a father, a husband, an uncle, a grandfather, and “Poppa Steve.” His unconditional love for his family will continue to carry throughout everyone’s lifetimes. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 13 years, Tina Moore Blanchard of Jeanerette; mother Edres Ladouceur Blanchard of Jeanerette; daughters Amanda Blanchard Percle and her husband, Bryce, of Youngsville and Morgan Blanchard Allain and her husband, Robert Allain III, of Franklin; granddaughter Emmeline Anne Percle of Youngsville; brothers Brian Blanchard and his wife, Bonnie, of Franklin and Scott Blanchard and his wife, Ronda, of Baldwin; sister-in-law Irene M. Tramonte; nieces Bailey, Bridget, Monique, Mignon, Megan, Analisse, Amelia, Everleigh, Gracelynn, Finleigh, Irene, Lilian and Chantal; nephews Jeremiah, Jacob, Teddy, James and Caleb; as well as a host of very special friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Paul Blanchard; father-in-law Ted Moore; mother-in-law Marie Landry Moore; and grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ladouceur and Mr. and Mrs. Utcher Blanchard.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bryce Percle, Robert Allain III, Brian Blanchard, Scott Blanchard, Robert Hankenhof III, Caleb Hankenhof, James Landry and Kenneth Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Byron Tramonte, Teddy Tramonte, Clay Switzer, Scott Switzer, David Hanagriff, Randy Hanagriff, Tom Bonin and Shane Hebert.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robert Hankenhof III and staff, Dr. Jacob Breaux and staff, and Nurse Nicky Robicheaux for many years of their excellent care and compassion during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steven’s name at Ochsner’s Pediatric Family Assistance Fund at https://giving.ochsner.org/Views/dp/donate/controller.cfm?CAMPAIGN=PediatricFam.
