JEANERETTE — A memorial service will be held for Mr. Steve J. Owens Sr. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev’s Valerie and Leonard Rhine Sr.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Steve J. Owens Sr., age 67, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 8:33 a.m. at his residence in Erath.
Steve was born in Louisa to Whitney and Evelina Broussard Owens on April 20, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Jeanerette.
Mr. Owens served our country proudly in the Army National Guard. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also had a special place in his heart for his little dog, Bella.
Steve is survived by his five children, Steve Owens Jr. and companion, Heather Derouen, of Jeanerette, William Owens and fiancé, Peggy Miguez, of New Iberia, Evelina Melancon and husband, Ross, of Erath, Elnora Sonnier companion, Tony Thibodeaux, of Erath and Ashley LaFont and husband, Ryan, of Jeanerette; two brothers, Whitney Owens and Jimmy Owens; one sister, Irene Guillotte; godchild Donna Pellerin; niece Jamie Buteau; 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Gary Owens; his parents, Whitney and Evelina Broussard Owens; and grandchildren Jessica Sonnier and Nicholas Frederick.
The family of Mr. Owens would like to extend a very special thank you to Heart of Hospice and their staff for caring and loving Steve during his time of illness.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost Street, 276-5151, is handling arrangements.