A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Stephon Robert Wynn, 27, at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright Jr., Pastor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date out of the state of Louisiana.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Stephon Robert Wynn, 27, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his residence in New York, New York.
Stephon was born on May 9, 1993, in Alexandria, Virginia. He attended elementary school in Alexandria, Virginia, while spending his middle and high school years in Prince William County. As a young child, Stephon was an avid reader and had a relentless quest for knowledge. These attributes contributed to Stephon’s success as a student. In high school, he took AP honors classes and was a member of the National Honor Society. He was also an active member of the Drama Club at the Center for Performing Arts at Woodbridge Senior High School. Not only did he excel academically and artistically, he was also quite popular amongst his classmates. During his senior year of high school, he was voted as having the ‘Best Smile’ and ‘Mr. Popular,’ as well as being named Prom King. Stephon graduated from Woodbridge Senior High School in 2011.
Having a lifelong dream of living in New York City, he looked forward to attending college at St. John’s University in Queens, New York, as a journalism major. During his sophomore year of college, he was hired as a digital intern for Ebony Magazine, and had several articles published on Ebony’s website between 2012-2014. He always spoke about his time spent at Ebony with great pride. Not only did he gain exposure to the inner workings of such a large publication, he also forged many long lasting friendships with his colleagues. Stephon graduated from St. John’s University with honors in the Spring of 2015.
He was excited about settling into “post graduate” life and mapping out his future. At the time of his passing, he was employed as a sales associate at Progyny Inc. in New York.
Stephon will be remembered for his ever-present smile and the warmth, depth and intelligence behind it. Stephon had so much capacity to bring happiness to others and such a bright future ahead. Those who knew him best, his family and lifelong friends, would agree that we’ve lost a shining light in our lives. He was truly a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed!
Stephon leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Stephany Mitchell, of Woodbridge, Virginia; his father, Darrius Wynn of Ashburn, Virginia; his maternal grandmother, Helen Mitchell, of New Iberia; his brother Thomas Boone of Chesapeake, Virginia ; his maternal aunts Patricia Jackson (Calvin) of Gulfport, Mississippi, Winnie Johnson (Tyrone) of New Iberia and Beverly Castille (Ronald) of New Orleans; his paternal aunts Sylvia Porter and Ann Wynn of Manassas, Virginia, Cynthia Manshall and Mahalia Kirby of Chesapeake, Virginia; his paternal uncles Carl Wynn, Gregory Wynn and Keith Wynn of Chesapeake, Virginia; and a host of cousins, other relatives and special friends.
Stephon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Mitchell Jr.; his paternal grandparents, John and Gladys Wynn; his brother Dominik Jones; and his paternal aunt Marchette Wynn.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank you for your kind expressions of sympathy. Special thanks to William Darren Smith, for his love and support and special thanks to Auntie Bev.
Active pallbearers will be Tyrone Johnson, Ronald Castille, Calvin Jackson, Kevin Moore, Edward Brown and Kevin Foster.
Honorary pallbearers will be Moses Dyes Jr., Kevin Moore, Oscar Walker, Gus Granger, Carol James, Ronald Girouard, Jerry Lafette and Benjamin Dyes.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.