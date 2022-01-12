Stephen Louis Ackal

Funeral services will be conducted for Stephen “Stevie” Louis Ackal, 66, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, with Rev. Ann Etheredge officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2021, and a Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
A native and former resident of New Iberia and currently a resident of Battlement Mesa, Colorado.
Mr. Ackal passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, in Aurora, Colorado.
He was a retired purchasing agent in the oil field industry. He loved Saints football, golfing, his Harley Davidson motorcycle, league bowing, softball, LSU football, Colorado Rockies baseball and hockey, especially his Ice Gators and Colorado Avalanche. He enjoyed making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Desormeaux Ackal of Battlement Mesa, Colorado; his son, Jeremy Ackal of Battlement Mesa, Colorado; his daughter, Jennifer Ackal; his grandsons, Brayden Ackal and Franklyn Hockless; his brother, Louis Michael Ackal Sr. of New Iberia; his sisters, Cecilia Ackal of New Iberia and Laurice Colletti and her husband Nicholas of Atlanta, Georgia; his nephews, Timothy Ackal and Louis Michael Ackal Jr. and his wife Jamie, both of New Iberia and Patrick Broussard Jr. of Baton Rouge; his nieces, Cherice Higginbotham and her husband Kevin of Atlanta, Georgia, and Catherine Broussard and her husband Jeremy of Broussard; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Louis G. Ackal and mother Eleanor Haik Ackal.
Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Ackal, Louis Michael Ackal Jr., Jennifer Ackal, Brayden Ackal, Franklyn Hockless and William Montgomery.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jeremy Ackal, Louis Michael Ackal Sr., William “Bill” Dore, Randy LeCompte, Morris Haik Jr., Hans Romero, Edward Landry, Patrick Nugent, Patrick Broussard Jr. and the McDonald Family of Jefferson Island.
The family request memorial donations to the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place in Memphis, TN 38105.