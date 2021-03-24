Stephanie Baudry

JEANERETTE — A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Stephanie Ann Guillot Baudry, 71, on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Beau Pre Memorial Park Chapel, 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, with Rev. Emmanuel “Manny” Fernandez officiating. Inurnment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held at Beau Pre Memorial Park on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
A native of Simmesport and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Baudry passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 with her family by her side.
Mrs. Baudry was an educator for 38 years with the Iberia Parish School System. She was a member of Entre Nous, a women’s community service organization and Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK), a sorority for educators. Mrs. Baudry adored her family and especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren. She was a generous, kind and loving woman who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Eugene “Sonny” Baudry of Jeanerette; daughter, Dr. Virginia B. Sherrill and husband Steven and their two children, Olivia Claire and Ava Ann; son, Benjamin Baudry; mother, Elizabeth Betsy Guillot of Jeanerette; brothers, Stephan Guillot and wife Kathy of Lafayette, Reginald “Reggie” Guillot and wife Kathleen of New Iberia; sisters, Pamela LeMaire and husband Tom of New Iberia, Tina Aguilera and husband Joe of Olathe, Kansas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Pierre Guillot Jr.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Charbonnet and his staff at Acadiana Oncology, Dr. John of Iberia Medical Center, Dr. Cousin with Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Ryan Huey of M.D. Anderson and all nurses and staff of Iberia Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Baudry’s honor to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/.
