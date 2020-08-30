Stella Joseph

Graveside services will be conducted for Stella L. Joseph, 62, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday August 31, 2020, at Saint Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia, with Rev. Francis L. Davis, officiating. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC and local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home located at 711 S. Corinne Street in New Iberia.
A native and resident of New Iberia for 62 years, Stella departed this life at 3:43 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Stella was an employee of the ARC for many years, where she loved to give hugs and smiles.
She leaves in God’s care: one brother, Russell “Bozo” Lee (Rachell) of Lafayette; three sisters, Leola Vanderbilt (Jonas) of New Iberia, Rose Rayson and Stephanie Joseph both of Oakland, California; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry “J-Boy” Joseph Sr.; her mother, Elizabeth “Hattie” Francis Joseph; five brothers, Henry Joseph Jr., Charles Allen Joseph, Kenneth Mark Joseph, Steven Willard Joseph and Ernest Jones; and two sisters, Helen Marie Joseph (Bell) and Theresa Paula Joseph.
Serving as active pallbearers are Jonas Vanderbilt Jr., Ernest Michael, Javon Michael, Terrance Michael, Kwaymar Micahel and Qwayland Micahel.
The honorary pallbearers will be Harold Brown Jr., Christopher Brown, Jarius Michael, Pernell Michael, Russel “Bozo” Lee and Bruce Roland.
Special thanks to Hospice Care of Acadiana, Home Sweet Home of New Iberia, and her nieces (caregivers) Samath Hill, Erielyn Michael, Tawanna Michael, and Quandisha Michael.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed at www.journetandboldenfuneralhome.com