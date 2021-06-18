Stanley Harrison

A Home-going celebration of life for Mr. Stanley James Harrison, Sr., 61, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Cornell de’Clouet officiating.
Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at noon until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2021, at his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Stanley James Harrison Jr. (Elaya), Irvin Timothy Harrison and Cortland John Harrison, all of New Iberia; one daughter, Shantell Marie Harrison of New Iberia; two brothers, Martin Harrison of Lafayette and Exalton Harrison of New Iberia; three sisters, Anna Mae Breaux (Alvin), Ophelia Harrison and Amanda Harrison, all of Lafayette; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston Harrison Sr. and Marjorie Thibeaux Harrison; stepmother, Menola Gardner Harrison; three brothers, Preston Harrison Jr, Shelton Harrison Sr. and Tory Harrison; three sisters, Olivia H. Guidry, Shirley H. Wells and Joanna H. Labbe; two nephews, Anthony Troy Wells and Chad Harrison; and one great niece/godchild, Jenessa Marie Walker.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.