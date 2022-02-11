Stanford Sourydeth Philavong

Funeral services will be held for Stanford “Ford” Sourydeth Philavong, 34, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Buddhist ceremony will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Visitation will be held from noon until 9 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Born in California and raised in New Iberia, Stanford passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home.
Stanford was the owner and operator of B and D Tires III in Lafayette. He was also enrolled at the University of Louisiana of Lafayette to further his education. Stanford loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephews and loved his four-legged companion Rocko.
He is survived by his parents Baxter and Dokmay Lotfa Philavong of New Iberia; siblings Khanxay Philavong and husband Chase Simmons of New Iberia and Pheankham Horton and husband Darren of New Iberia; nephews Braydon Moreaux, Alex Simmons, Liam Simmons, Aren Horton and Atlas Horton; aunts Oun Xayakoummane and husband Jay Mullins of New Iberia and Lamphay Lotfa; and uncles Khamla Sourydeth and wife Penny Sinakone of Lafayette and Viengxay Lotfa and wife Phinpasong Chandara of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Khamsene Sanoubane and his cousin Phetsamone “Bud” Chanthaphonh.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chase Simmons, Jay Mullins, Somneuk Vongsouly, Ricky Phouthavong, Bee Chanthavong and Braydon Moreaux.