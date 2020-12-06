A home-going celebration of life will be held for Ms. Stacy Sherri Kinchen, 49, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Leonard Keyes officiating. She will await the resurrection in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 10:57 a.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church No. 2 and she was employed at SMILE Headstart for over twenty-five years.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Nei’trikeya Kinchen and Neiquayla Kinchen of New Iberia; one brother, Delano Thomas of Salinas, Kansas; three sisters, Roy Ann Brownridge of Atlanta, and Kelcee Holloway and Crystal Young of Salinas, Kansas; three grandchildren, Travis Delcambre Jr., Brenton Broussard and Blaize Kinchen, all of New Iberia; three godchildren, Dominique Mitchell, Nakia Kinchen and Trey Landry, all of New Iberia; a special friend, Bobby Brown of New Iberia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver John Kinchen and Barbara Ann Hudgins Kinchen; two great-aunts, Betty Hudgins Rashford and Julie Jones; paternal grandparents, Armstead Kinchen Sr. and Edna St.Cyr Kinchen; maternal grandparents, Thomas Hudgins and Annie Doris Thomas; two uncles, Armstead “A.J.” Kinchen and Gerald Kinchen; godmother Sharon Ann Battle Brown; and her best friend Barbara County.
Active pallbearers will be Dale Hill, Quantas Kinchen, Clarence Jones, Blanco Angelle Sr., Patrick Raymond and Wendiya Kinchen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Delcambre Jr., Brenton Broussard, Blaize Kinchen, Ty’Vaun Lovely, Dale’lyeon Hill, Blanco Angelle Jr., Christopher Kinchen, Jachristopher Kinchen, Jerry Kinchen Jr., Delfun Kinchen, Ja’Brison Kinchen, Neiquan Kinchen, Wequaryo Kinchen, Charleston Kinchen, Jawaski Kinchen, Bobby Brown, Herion Kinchen, Kevin Williams, Devonte McConnell and Kendrick Kinchen.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.