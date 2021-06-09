JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Spencer Francis Gee, 81, on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Reading from scripture will be Jennifer Doucet Brignac and Ashley Branch Aucoin. Gift bearers will be Alyse Doucet Bourque and Madeline Doucet. Burial will follow in St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.
A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Gee passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 9:55 p.m. at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Gee proudly served his country as a Seaman Apprentice in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. Upon returning home after his service, he opened and operated Gee’s Barber Shop in Jeanerette in the 1970s. Mr. Gee retired from Texaco where he worked as a pumper. He had a passion for genealogy and traced back his family’s heritage to 1550. He and his wife enjoyed Cajun dancing and were members of the Cajun French Music Association. Family was the most important thing in his life, and he was happiest when surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved Maltese, Mimi. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters Denise Gee Verret and her husband David of New Iberia, Angelle Gee of Lafayette and Jeannine Gee Branch and her husband Martin of Carencro; his son Stephan P. Gee of Belleville, Illinois; sisters Doneilieen Bodin, Ruth Eldridge and Cheryl Sinitiere and husband Thomas; grandchildren Jarred Verret, Jennifer Doucet Brignac and husband Jimmy, Alyse Doucet Bourque and husband Toby, Madeline Doucet, Ashley Branch Aucoin and husband Tyler and Christian Gee; and great-grandchildren Garrett Folse, Carson Folse, Elyjah Brignac, Mallorie Smith, Trentin Smith, Toby Bourque II and Iylah Bourque.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Louise Marie Becnel Gee; his parents, Warren and Vernie Gee; his father and mother-in-law, Elmore J. Becnel Sr. and Virginia “Vergie” Hymel Becnel; and two brothers-in-law Allen Bodin and Gerard Eldridge.
Pallbearers will be Stephan Gee, Christian Gee, Jarred Verret, David Verret, Martin Branch and Danny Bodin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Owens Sr., Sonny Talamo, Norman Brignac, and all of his CFMA co-members.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice and their nurses Lynelle Sonnier, Nicole Berard, Amy Faul for all of their care and compassion.
Family would prefer memorials to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/.
You can sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.