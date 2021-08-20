Sostane Tauriac

Sostane Gerard Tauriac, 63, a resident and native of New Iberia, passed away peacefully on Friday Aug. 13, 2021, at 9:05 a.m., at Iberia Medical Center.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church 321 Center Street New Iberia, LA 70560. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing both at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church & St. Edwards Catholic Church).
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church 175 Ambassador W Lemelle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. Edwards Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memories of Sostane will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Catherine Frilot of New Iberia; daughter Ashley Tauriac, MD, of Nashville, Tennessee; former spouse, Cindi Payton of Alamogordo, New Mexico; stepdaughter Saysha Adams of Atlanta, Georgia; siblings Wallace Tauriac Jr. (Audrey) of Spring, Texas, Velda T. Metz (Butch) of Jeanerette, Belinda Tauriac, Albertine T. (Calvin) Reissland, Al Tauriac, Kennedy Tauriac and Gregg Tauriac, all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Sostane was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Tauriac Sr.
Active pallbearers will be Kennedy Tauriac, Gregg Tauriac, Larren Metz, Kennedy Tauriac Jr., Kyle Tauriac and Kenwyth Walker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Tauriac Jr., Lionel “Butch” Metz, Calvin Reissland, Maceo Bevrette, Al Tauriac, Kevin Moore, Reginald Frilot and Phillip Matthew.
