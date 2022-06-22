A private memorial service will be held in remembrance of Sonia Delaune Clifton at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory in Broussard, with Mrs. Patricia Aucoin officiating.
A native of Franklin and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Clifton passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mrs. Clifton was employed in the medical field as a secretary for a surgical group and later she worked as a dental assistant. In her early years she enjoyed playing tennis. After retiring her biggest hobby was cooking, gardening, spending her mornings reading her Bible and visiting or having luncheons with her friends.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Jack Clifton; her children Chad Freeman, Nicole Freeman Sistrunk (Gregory) and stepson Jack Clifton Jr. (Anna); her grandchildren Brittney Cummins (Jean), Matthew Freeman, Hannah Savoy Frazier (Zachary), Micah Savoy (Gretchen), Caleb, Nicholas and Amanda Sistrunk; her great-grandchildren Bailey, Jackson and Owen Cummins; her brother Lloyd “Buzz” Delaune (Sue); her sister Paula Delaune Taylor (Joel); her sister-in-law Helen Provost (Charles); and sister-in -law Patricia Aucoin.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Grace Hebert Delaune; her brother Kirtley Delaune; her stepson Jerry Clifton; her step grandson Madison Clifton; her father-in-law Marshall Clifton; her mother-in-law Fannie Gee Clifton; her brother-in-law Marshall Clifton Jr.; sister-in-law Betty Olivier; and her brother-in-law Percy Clifton (Elizabeth Bourgeois Clifton).
To all of our family and friends that have reached out to us to offer support and prayed for us during this difficult time we are so appreciative to each of you.
John 14:27 “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory in Broussard is in charge of the arrangements.
