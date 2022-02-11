Sonia Ann Garrett, 42, a resident of New Iberia and native of Franklin, passed away peacefully at 12:12 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Community Health Center.
A walk-through viewing will be observed from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main St., Franklin, LA 70538. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until funeral services at noon on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538. Burial will follow services in the Perpetual Park Cemetery in Franklin. All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Sonia will forever remain in the heart of her daughter, Mya Raynell Webster of Lafayette; siblings Phyllis Garrett Echols of Georgetown, Texas, and Leon Raymond Garrett of Lafayette; father Ray Garrett of Folsom; companion Larry Austin Jr. of New Iberia; aunts; uncles; paternal grandmother; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Sonia was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents; paternal grandfather; an aunt; and four uncles.
