A funeral service will be held for Ms. Somvang Sinsayarath, 58, at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume at the funeral home on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, 1101 Trotter Street in New Iberia.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and crematory.
A native of Savannaket, Laos, and resident of New Iberia, she spent most of her time with her daughters Amy and Emma. She passed on Monday, October 12, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She is survived by six daughters, Amy Somchit of New Orleans, Emma Sinsayarath of New Iberia, Paniphome Phanbongsa, Tipakhone Phanbongsa, Anousane Phanbongsa and Paniphone Phanbongsa, all of Savannaket, Laos; her mother, Pieng Sinsayarath of Xebanghieng, Laos; three sisters Lily Sengsourichanh of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Anna Sinsayarath of Anaheim, California, and Lysa Sinsayarath of Atlantic City, New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Liyao Chuang.
Condolences may be expresses at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.