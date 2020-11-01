A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Solomon “Sudd” Wells, 64, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Kimeray Wells Sr. officiating. He will await the resurrection at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Four Corners.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of Four Corners, he passed away at 2:37 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.
On October 10, 1956, Beverly and Mary Wells welcomed the birth of Solomon Wells. Solomon was born in New Orleans. The family later moved to Franklin, where Solomon attended Franklin Senior High. Solomon was a valued employee of Patterson Truck Line in Morgan City for 34 years until he retired. Solomon had a 30-year love affair with Faith Wells and decided to make her his wife in 2005. He was a proud parent and grandparent.
Leaving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Faith Wells; one daughter, Onita Wade; two grandchildren, James Wade and Makeem Wade; his siblings Beverly Wells Sr. (Yolanda) of Coteau John Wells (Cynthia) of Franklin, Joseph (Catherine) Wells, Bertrand Wells Sr. (Cheryl) of Port Arthur, Texas, Debra Conley (Felton), Janet Wells of Four Corners and Rev. Kimeray (Dacia) Wells Sr. of Saucier, Mississippi; step children Tashaunya Ates (Daryl) of Houston, Michael Fields (Dionne) of Jeanerette, Iris Fisher (Terrence) of Houston and Ida Pickron (Joseph) of Houston; father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Carolyn Jack of Houston; sister-in-law Yolanda Bibbs (Lewis) of Houston and Alma Irving of Houston; brothers-in-law Albert Thomas (Latauna) and Bryan Robertson of Houston; 15 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Beverly Wells and Mary Volter Wells.
Active pallbearers will be Terrance Gibbs, Lewis Bibbs, Robert Narcisse, Daryl Ates, Jeffrey Narcisse and Michael Fields.
Honorary pallbearers will be Beverly Wells Sr., Bertrand Wells Sr., John Wells, Rev. Kimeray Wells Sr., Joseph Wells and Leonard Jack.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.