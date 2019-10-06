Funeral services are pending for Silton Barron, 68, a resident of Morgan City who died at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at Magnolia Estates Nursing Home in Lafayette.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
