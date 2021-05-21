JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration of life will be held Elder Sidney James Perro, 67, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at First Church of God in Christ 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jeanerette where Bishop James W. Proctor is the Pastor. National Prelate Bishop Arnold Little will officiate the service.
He will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Baptist Church Memorial Park Cemetery, 1610 Neco Town Road in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery for all attendees.
Elder Sidney James Perro was born on Sept. 9, 1953 to the late Rev. Ernest Perro and Mary Levy Perro. Sidney was the last born to their union. Sidney James Perro was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Sidney was a graduate of the New Iberia Senior High, class of 1971. He was a paint and body car repairman who started working at Robin Motors in Jeanerette. After leaving there, he became employed at the Chevrolet dealership in Jeanerette. He then started working with Cleve Frederick & Son, until an accident left him unable to work anymore.
Sidney was a God-fearing man. He was one who would never refuse to help anyone, no matter what your needs were, whether to run here or there, your ride was there. He would pray sometimes all night until the next morning, on his knees pouring out his prayer to his Maker.
Sidney was born into the First Church of God in Christ, baptized at an early age by Elder Fred Lewis and later followed his father, Ernest Perro, to Baldwin Church of God in Christ. He then moved to the First Church of God in Christ in New Iberia under Elder Isaiah Perro Sr. Sidney became a deacon at the Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ in New Iberia under the late Rev. Floyd Williams. Sidney then joined Macedonia Church of God in Christ United, under the leadership of the late Bishop Ordie Perro. He was a faithful armor bearer. In 2012, he served as the interim pastor at Macedonia Church of God in Christ until God called him home.
Sidney was a person who loved to talk. To family and friends, Sidney was known as the taxicab driver, although he did not get paid, he was thankful for what he was given.
He leaves to cherish his memory three sons, Donald Ray Perro of New Iberia, Anthony Dwayne (Carol) Wilfred Sr. of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Carroll Joseph (Starlyn) Wilfred of Woodbridge, Virginia; two daughters, Danica Marie Celestine and Pamela Marie Boutte of Lafayette; two brothers, Rev. Isaiah Perro of Jeanerette and Bishop Ezekiel (Evangelist Willie Mae) Perro of Atlanta, Georgia; two stepbrothers, Kenneth (Cassandra) Roman and Charles Roman of New Iberia; one stepsister, Mary Neil Roman of Atlanta, Georgia; 13 grandchildren; 10
great-grandchildren and host of loving nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Elder Sidney James Perro was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Celestine Perro; his parents, Reverend Ernest Perro and Mary Levy Perro; four brothers, Wilfred Perro, Chester Perro, Bishop Ordie Perro and Rueben Perro; and three sisters, Mercedes Perro Lockett, Romanell Perro Dapremont and Earnestine Perro Dorsey.
Active pallbearers are Donald Perro, Howard Celestine, Anthony Wilfred, Demarkus Johnson, Carroll Wilfred and Terrell Perro.
Honorary pallbearers are James Dorsey, Anthony Wilfred Jr., Corey Perro, John Lockett, Shane Perro, Dariun Perro, Lucas Lively and Deshawn Johnson.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.