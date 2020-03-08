Funeral services will be held for Mr. Sidney Charles “Bill” Richard, 70, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Cornell déClouet officiating.
Interment will be private.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, he passed at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence. He served his country in the United States Armed Forces.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Mrs. Mary F. Peters of Jeanerette; one son, Whitney Richard Jr. of Houston, Texas; one sister, Laura Vital of Jeanerette; two grandchildren, Ariana Richard and Whitney Richard III of Houston; two nephews, Jeffery Matthews and Donnie Matthews; one niece, La’Shiqua Matthews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Whitney Richard Sr.
Active pallbearers will be Jeffery Matthews, Donnie Matthews, Caleb Matthews, Morgan Leblanc, Michael Coleman and Byron Bowles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Matthews, Leroy Jones, Michael Sparrow, Shannon Williams Sr., Terry Benjamin, Ronald Deroussele and Min. Donald Rener.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.