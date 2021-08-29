Shirley Williams

JEANERETTE — A home-going celebration for Mrs. Shirley Ann Williams, 75, the former, Shirley Ann Sam was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at First Church of God in Christ. Bishop James W. Proctor, Pastor and Elder Albert Seabble officiating.
She awaited the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends was held at the church on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks were required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
Shirley was born on Oct. 8, 1945, to the late Elton Green Sr. and Nursey Lee Green in Jeanerette. She was united in Holy matrimony to the late Colbert Lee Williams Sr.
A resident of Jeanerette, she transitioned from labor to reward at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her residence.
At an early age, Shirley professed her faith in Jesus Christ and became a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Jeanerette under the pastoral care of Rev. H. A. Hills. Later in life, her walk with Christ led her to become an active faithful member at First Church of God in Christ. Shirley attended schools in St. Mary Parish School District.
Shirley was full of life and she enjoyed helping, feeding, encouraging and straightening people out if she needed to do so. She loved playing bingo and she was a former employee of Jeanerette Mills.
Her beautiful life will be cherished by her three sons, Earl Joseph Williams, David Williams and Shawn Williams, all of Jeanerette; one daughter, Judy Lively (Albert) of Jeanerette; one brother, Elton Green Jr. of Jeanerette; two sisters, Judy Green Kelly of New Iberia and Nursey Colar of Jeanerette; one goddaughter, Beverly Lumpkin; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Colbert Lee Williams Sr.; two daughters, Wanda Faye Williams and Anna Marie Hines; one son, Colbert Lee Williams Jr.; parents, Elton Green Sr. and Nursey Sam Green; two sisters, Ella Mae McNeal and Linda Ann Tate; three great-granddaughters, Mary Grace Williams, Desire’ Robertson and Beatrice Williams; one great-great grandson, Kendal S. Thompson Jr.; one great-great granddaughter, Ja’Hari L. Raymond; and one great-nephew Kawaski Green.
Active pallbearers were James Green, David Dwayne Williams, William Colar Jr., Kenward Thomas Jr., Kenjawn Williams and Benjamin Hines Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Joseph Clay, Kirby Clay, David Williams, Javonte Williams and K’Vonte Williams.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W. Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.