Shirley Theresa Landry Breaux, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and dear friend, closed her eyes to this Earthly life and entered into eternal glory on February 15, 2022, at the age of 94.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Miley will officiate. Following the service, Shirley will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed via Facebook.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Saturday, February 19, 2022, with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 10 a.m.
Shirley was born in New Iberia on January 8, 1928, to the late Gaston and Georgia Langla Landry. She married John Carroll Breaux Sr. in December of 1945 and they were married for almost 25 years before he passed away and she was left to finish raising their nine children on her own.
She entered to the workforce as a real estate agent, worked as an administrative assistant to the administrator of Iberia Medical Center. She then joined the Social Security Administration where she worked until she retired.
Shirley loved to travel, read and cook for her large family. Sunday lunches at Mama’s house were times of good food, lots of laughter and frequent game playing. Her quiet demeanor often masked her killer instincts while playing Tripoley. She saw the country with numerous trips with the Gloria Mundi group and was always ready to hop in the car for trips with family members.
She was a devout Catholic and lived the life of one. She was consecrated to Jesus through our Holy Mother Mary. She completed pastoral studies through the church. She was active in the Charismatic Movement of the Church and held numerous Bible studies at her home. She was part of a prison ministry for years. Shirley was a second mom to the kids in the neighborhood, friends of her children and to the spouses of her children and grandchildren. She had no “in-laws or steps.” She had sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her children, John Carroll Breaux Jr. and wife Charlotte, David Lee Breaux and wife Susan, Shirley Theresa Armand and husband Michael, Lynn Gregory Breaux and wife Christine, Georgia Celeste Marie and husband Raymond of Yorktown, Indiana, Lee Joseph Breaux and wife Linda, Gaston Jean Breaux and wife Debi of Woodstock, Georgia, and Harold Michael Jude Breaux and wife Tanya of Kennwick, Washington; grandchildren Jason Carroll Breaux and wife Katherine, Thomas Charles “Chuck” Verret and fiancé Michelle Braswell, Jerrod Carroll Breaux and wife Sita, Andrew Carroll “Drew” Verret and wife Jenna, Angela Breaux Westblade and husband Lars, Bethany Verret Collins and husband Jason, David Lee “Chip” Breaux, Kylie Primeaux, Jennifer Carole Armand, Matthew Christopher Breaux, Raymond Bradley “Mickie” Marie and wife Tracena, Jamie Breaux Dronet and husband Duston, Caleb Michael Breaux and fiancé Autumn Hannas, Jacob Martin Breaux, Emily Michelle Breaux, and Sarah Joy Breaux; great-grandchildren Stephan Breaux, Julia Breaux, Jack Levi-Verret, Zack Levi-Verret, Kate Levi-Verret, Crystal Breaux, Amber Thomas, Tyler Collins, Hannah Collins, Layla Collins, Brayden Landry, Laken Breaux, Ky Breaux, Henry Westblade, Gabriel Breaux, Damian Breaux, Ashlyn Breaux, Adeline Dronet, Noah Dronet, Celia Marie and Lian Marie; great-great-grandchildren Emma Cessac, Alaynah Breaux and Mason Breaux; brother-in-law Ronald James “Roscoe” Breaux; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren .
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Carroll Breaux Sr.; parents Gaston and Georgia Landry; brother Carl Landry and wife Ruby; and oldest daughter Patricia Ann Verret.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons Jason Breaux, Duston Dronet, Jerrod Breaux, Drew Verret, Chip Breaux and Matthew Breaux.
The family would like to give special thanks to our sister Charlotte Derouen Breaux for the devoted care she gave to our mother for so many years, to the staff of Maison Du Monde nursing home in Abbeville and to Acadiana Hospice for the loving care our mother received.
Shirley made a mission to always have Masses said for the souls in purgatory. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you continue her mission by having Masses said for the souls in purgatory or have masses said for her.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Shirley’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.