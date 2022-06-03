Shirley Migues Romero

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Shirley Theresa Migues Romero, 84, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, with Fr. Nathan Comeaux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Marcellus Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, and resume from 9 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, June 4, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home on Friday evening.
A native of Weeks Island and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Romero passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Romero enjoyed tending to her flower garden, camping, fishing and loved the outdoors. She loved entertaining and cooking for her family. Alongside her husband, she owned and operated Romero’s Trash and Treasure Flea Market for 20 years.
She is survived by her children Sherry Romero and companion Brenda Ervin of New Iberia, Conway Romero and companion Arnold Rodriguez of New Iberia and Laura Derouen and husband Jules Dean of New Iberia; grandchildren Shane Romero and wife Stephanie of Breaux Bridge, Robin Romero of Hammond, Hannah Derouen and fiancé Toby Breaux of New Iberia, Pharell Romero and fiancée Neely Castille of New Iberia, Alphonse Derouen and fiancée Ashley Gary of Coteau, Beau Derouen and wife Nicole of New Iberia and John Derouen and Alisha of New Iberia; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gladys Eskind of New Iberia and Rebecca Blanchard and husband Harold of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Romero; two sons, Pharell Romero and Titus Romero; infant son Charles Romero; parents Sidney and Martha Migues; and brothers Alex Migues, Sidney Migues, Joseph Migues, Maryanne Coco and Earldean Boutte.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alphonse Derouen, Beau Derouen, John Derouen, Pharell Romero, Melvin Layton and Randy Broussard.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Traditions Hospice and Dr. Robert Hankenhof for all their care and kindness.