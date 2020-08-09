Funeral services will be conducted for Shirley G. Maturin on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Scott Brantingham officiating the service. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family requested that the visitation begin on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. and continue until the time of service on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Shirley G. Maturin was born on September 9, 1931 to Odillion and Evelyn Gallier Guillot in Loreauville.
Shirley Maturin, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:50 a.m. at Iberia Manor North in New Iberia.
Shirley loved her family and grandchildren more than anything and loved cooking for family gatherings. She enjoyed crocheting and working in her flower garden in her spare time.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Rose of Abbeville, Karl Maturin of New Iberia, Angela LeBlanc and husband Joey of St. Martinville, and Ted Broussard and wife Gayle of Erath; brothers Richard Guillot of Panama City, Florida and Jules Curtis Guillot; grandchildren Tonya Rose, Sean Rose, Tasha Rose, Pricilla Rose, Brittany Maturin, Jared Maturin, Karl Maturin Jr., Asia Maturin, Eric Maturin, Angela Espinoza, Janet Espinoza, Kim Broussard, Karry Broussard, and Toni Broussard; great grandchildren Shilia Sonnier, Emmie Idleman, Jailyn Idleman, Kelsie Idleman, Noah Guidry, Naiya Guidry, Neo Guidry, and Kingston Broussard; and great great-grandchild Braxton Davis.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Maturin; parents Odillion and Evelyn Gallier Guillot; and siblings Lou Ann Clement and Joseph Guillot.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joey LeBlanc, Pricilla Rose, Sean Rose, Tonya Rose, Karl Maturin, and Huffy Espinoza.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home.
Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.