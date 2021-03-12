A home-going celebration for Shirley Mae Hill Joseph, 83, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, 626 West Main St., New Iberia. Bishop Darren Sophas, Pastor, will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Shirley was born on Sunday, April 18, 1937, to the union of the late Isaac Hill Sr. and Orelia Elzia Hill in Patoutville. After completing high school, she married the late Paul Joseph in 1956 and they moved to Beaumont, Texas, where she was a resident until returning to New Iberia in September 2017 after being affected by hurricane Harvey.
Shirley accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. After moving to Beaumont, Texas, she united with Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her health prevented her from attending worship services.
Shirley leaves to cherish many precious memories with her five siblings, Mary Allen, Edward (Samantha) Hill, Roland (Sherry) Hill, Floyd (Carolyn Hill and Rev. Albert (Mazel) Hill, all of New Iberia; one sister-in-law, Serella Adams of New Iberia; three special nieces who cared for her, Belinda Delcambre, Wanda Williams and Sandra Davis, all of New Iberia; other survivors include two godchildren, Derrick Hill and A’Lyriah Locaks, both of New Iberia; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. “Forever safe in the arms of Jesus.”
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by three siblings, Isaac Hill Jr. Jerline Antoine and Josephine Clay; her grandparents, Henry and Martha Hill and David and Mary Elzia; and her father and mother-in-law, Levy and Daisy Joseph. After a life well lived, the Lord called Shirley to eternal rest on Monday, March 1, 2021, in New Iberia.
