Shirley Landry

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Shirley M. Landry, 83, at 1 p.m. on Friday; April 22, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Jeanerette, Shirley M. Landry, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday; April 19, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Shirley M. Landry, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was a beautician for many years in the community of Jeanerette.
Shirley was a true child of God, always focusing on the needs of others. Shirley was defined by her devotion to her family and to the Lord. The most important thing to her in this life was her children and grandchildren and she devoted her life to always being there to lend a helping hand to them whenever needed and always prayed for their well-being.
Shirley was a very spiritual woman and a devout Catholic. Her mission in this life was to always focus on those who were in need of special prayer. She would actually pray several rosaries a day for special intentions.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ulyess G. Landry Jr. of Jeanerette; her children Chad Landry (Jan) of Denham Springs, Tate Landry (Margaret) of Lafayette and Tanya L. Migues (Jarrod) of Youngsville; grandchildren Mallory Landry, Magdalyn Landry, Cecily Migues, Gavin Migues, Amelie Migues, Deanna Corkern and Randall Bond; great-grandchildren Colton Corkern, Mason Corkern and Piper Joseph; and siblings Beverly Bouton, Jeanette Bourque and Kerrell Maturin.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Eno and Ada Gary Maturin.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chad Landry, Tate Landry, Jarrod Migues, Gavin Migues, Kerrell Maturin and Troy Bourque.
Honorary pallbearers are David Maturin and Kurt Landry.