Shirley Landry Hoffpauir

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Shirley “Mama Huff” Landry Hoffpauir, 85, at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m.
A native of Kaplan and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hoffpauir passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Shirley, better known as “Mama Huff” to friends and family, was a kind and loving woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She adored her family, grandchildren especially and liked spending time with them. Shirley was an avid bowler. She was in the Teche Bowling League and was a member of the Bowling Saints Team. They would bowl every Monday. Shirley also enjoyed being outdoors, swinging on the swing and overlooking her yard and garden. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend Shirley will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children Julian “Tiger” Hoffpauir (Lisa), Dwayne Hoffpauir (Karen), Rhonda H. Guillotte (Donald) and Pamela H. Culotta (Brent); sisters JoAnn Sweeny and Linda Breland; grandchildren Lance Guillotte, Heather Guillotte, Holly Tracy, Kyle Hoffpauir, Kenzie Hoffpauir, Courtney Robichaux, Lanie Sellers, Brannon Breaux, Kaitlyn Dozier, Brad Culotta and Brady Culotta; great-grandchildren Rylee, Raegan, Reece, Robin, “Mac,” Sarah, William, Adeline, Emic and Chloe; and great-great-grandchild Estella Grace.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Junuis Hoffpauir; parents, Sidney Landry and Azalie Simon Boudreaux; brothers Joseph “Duffy” Landry and John Landry; sister Rosa Ella Landry; and companion Earl Thibodeaux.
Pallbearers will be Tiger Hoffpauir, Dwayne Hoffpauir, Kyle Hoffpauir, Lance Guillotte and Brannon Breaux.
