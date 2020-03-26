A private memorial service for Mrs. Shirley Dressel Istre, 78, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Calvary Pentecostal Church of Jeanerette with Pastor Wesley Jackson officiating.
A private Interment was held on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
A native of Loreauville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Istre died at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her residence. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed being with her family. She was a woman of faith who was very active in her church, having taught Sunday School, was an effective Home Bible Study Teacher and enjoyed her hospitality ministry sending cards of encouragement. She was known as the life of the party with her great sense of humor and enjoyed reading, shopping and the outdoors. Mrs. Istre was also a successful local businesswoman.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Julius Paul Istre Sr. of New Iberia; two sons, Eric Paul Istre and his wife, Brenda, of New Iberia and Julius “Joe” Paul Istre Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Friendswood, Texas; two daughters, Selena Leger and her husband, Randy, of Sulphur and Shelia Smith and her husband, Bill, of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, Johnathan Istre, Jessica Fountain, David Istre, Matthew Leger, Tyler Smith, Raegan Smith, Rebecca Istre, Thomas Istre and Colgin Istre; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Colgin and Edna Frioux Dressel; a daughter, Edna Marie Istre; three brothers, Dewey Dressel, Joe Dressel and Duke Dressel; and a sister, Emmadell LeBlanc.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Eric Paul Istre, Bill Smith, Randy Leger, Julius “Joe” Paul Istre Jr., Johnathan Istre, Matthew Leger and Tyler Smith.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia at 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, will be handling the arrangements.