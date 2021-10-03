Shirley Blackburn

Mrs. Shirley Maria Blackburn, 91, of North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Shirley was born on November 9, 1929, in Iberia Parish to Loadice Joseph Provost and Aline Marie Dody Provost.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Shirley loved to work in her yard and she also enjoyed reading books, cooking, sewing and bowling. Shirley also liked listening to a variety of music and exploring cultural art. She was known for her doll and dollhouse making. Everyone loved Shirley. She enjoyed listening to people’s life stories and sharing her adventures in travel.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Mary Blevins of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and Rosana Byer of Johnson City, Tennessee; sons Howard Blackburn Jr. of Pikeville, Kentucky, and Frederick Blackburn of Boone, North Carolina; brother Edward Provost; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; father of her children, Howard Wilborn Blackburn Sr.; brothers Fredrick Provost, Willie Provost, Joseph Provost, Fred Provost and Loadice Provost Jr.; and sister Sheila Pollock.
The family will conduct a small intimate gathering in New Iberia in early November 2021, at her childhood family church.