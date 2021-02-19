A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia in New Iberia for Shirley Ann Neisser, 55, who passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, in New Iberia. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 11 a.m. Saturday.
A native of New Iberia, Mrs. Neisser was born on February 24, 1965, to Raymond Moreaux Sr. and Mable Segura Moreaux. She was a remarkable woman and mother who loved everyone, especially her children and grandchildren. An avid Elvis Presley fan, Mrs. Neisser also enjoyed talking on the phone, cleaning, taking care of her flower beds and watching her soap operas.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Neisser Sr.; two daughters, Jessica Neisser (Son) Ho and Ashley Neisser (Ice) Phayarath; father, Ramond Moreaux Sr.; son Clarence “CJ” Roy (Tara Marceaux) Neisser Jr.; three brothers, Albert Moreaux, Hilton Moreaux and Raymond (Nig) (Angie) Moreaux; six grandchildren, Devin Ho, Icelynn Phayarath, Maddison Ho, Adalynn Darby, Irelyn Phayarath and Riley Neisser; godchild Paula Terry; two stepbrothers, Ronlee Segura and Harris Segura; stepsister Tracy Perez; and her mother-in-law Dorothy Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mable Moreaux; a son, Ethan Michael Neisser; stepmother, Gloria Jean Moreaux; father-in-law, Clarence Henry Neisser; step father-in-law, Howard J Boudreaux; two brothers-in-law, Keith Neisser and David Neisser; uncle Eldridge Moreaux; two grandparents, Adam Moreaux and Lelia Moreaux; grandparents, Harrison and Julia Segura; and a stepbrother, Dennis “Broud” Segura Jr.
Pallbearers will be Clarence “CJ” Roy Neisser Jr., Devin Ho, Son Ho and Phonesanga Phayarath.
Honorary pallbearers include Clarence Neisser Sr., Raymond “Nig” Moreaux Jr. and Albert Moreaux.
