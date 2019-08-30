FOUR CORNERS — A Home-going celebration for Shirley Ann Horton Wesley, 72, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 1244 Big Four Corners Rd. in Jeanerette (Four Corners). Pastor David Jones will officiate the services.
She will be laid to rest in the St. John Baptist Church cemetery following the services.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the church until the commencement of the services.
Shirley was born Tuesday, February 25, 1947, in Jeanerette to James Horton Sr. and Ethelren Matthews Horton, who both preceded her in death, the only child born to this union. She was a life long resident of Four Corners, where she attained her education in the schools of St. Mary Parish. She was a graduate of Willow Street School, Class of 1965. She continued her education at Northwestern State University where she attained her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. She returned home and began employment with the St. Mary Parish School Board and retired after 35 years of service as a cafeteria manager.
Shirley accepted Christ as a young girl and was baptized at St. John Baptist Church, by the late Rev. Aaron Marks, who was pastor at that time. She served faithfully in several capacities in the church for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded her in death by a daughter, Cynthia Faye Wesle; father, Edison Colbert; and three siblings, Irma Jean Lewis, Essie Lee Simpson and Joanne Horton.
Shirley peacefully transitioned from labor to the reward of eternal life on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at her home in Four Corners with her family at her bedside.
Shirley leaves embracing the hearts of her three children and their spouses, Patricia (Eric) Jones of Four Corners, Gregory (Nakia) Wesley of Jeanerette and Roman (Tara) Wesley of Toa Alta, Puerto Rico; her siblings Bernadette Matthew-Thibodaux of Atlanta, Georgia, Bernice (Charles) Gallian of Lake Charles, Jeanette Damon of Four Corners, Sanders (Shirley) Sorrell of Houston, Gilord (Inez) Sorrell of Humble, Texas, Alex (Carolyn) Matthews of Dallas, Charles (Janice) Horton of Woodberry, Georgia, Elmore Horton of Los Angeles, James Horton Jr. of Chula Vista, California, Bessie Horton of Port Arthur, Texas, Glinda Horton of Gloster, Linda Igwe of Mansville, Bobbie Estes of Houston and Edna Wyndham of San Antonio, Texas; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces, nephews many other relatives and friends, who will always cherish her memory and are comforted by the word of God that says “ for me to live is Christ and to die is gain.
