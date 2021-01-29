JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Shirley Ann Haggray, 71, the former Shirley Ann Williams, at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church with Fr. Francis Damoah celebrant officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 8 a.m. until the time of the service, with a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A native of Savannah, Georgia, and resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Maison Teche Nursing Center in Jeanerette.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Stanley Hubert Haggray II (Tameka) and Stacy Horatio Haggray (Keisha), both of Jeanerette; three sisters, Janice Marie Williams and Ava Williams Richard (Carl Sr.), both of New Iberia, and Felecia Naila Williams Brown of Savannah, Georgia; three brothers, Antonial Lamar Williams and Kenneth “Ronto” Williams, both of Jeanerette, and Francis Reginald Williams (Dedra) of Lafayette; her stepfather Milton Joseph Jr. of Carencro; three stepsisters, Karen Joseph Harrison of Lafayette, Sandra Joseph of Lafayette and Pamelor Joseph of Rayne; one stepbrother, Milton Joseph III (Kathy) of Carencro; two grandchildren, Stanley Hubert Haggray III of Centennial, Connecticut, and Kayla Randle of Franklin; a caring friend, Julia Martin of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Hubert Haggray Sr.; her parents, Griffin Paul Williams Sr. and Elizabeth Lockette Williams; one daughter, Seante Angelita Haggray; one grandson, Damien Haggray; one sister-in-law, Brenda Williams; and one godson, Carl “C.J.” Richard Jr.
Active pallbearers will be James Wells, Journell Slaughter III, George Marks, Bruce August, Kenneth Colar and Brad Tyler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Hubert Haggray II, Stacy Horatio Haggray, Stanley Hubert Haggray III, Carl Richard Sr., Antonail Lamar Williams, Francis Reginald Williams, Kenneth “Ronto” Williams and Ronald Ward.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.