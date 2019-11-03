Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home for Shirley Adams, 53, who passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Entombment will be at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in New Orleans.
Shirley Adams was born on May 27, 1966, and spent her early years at Holy Angels Foster Care Center in Shreveport and later at Pinecrest Developmental Center in Pineville. She has been an Interdiction of Louisiana Guardianship Services since 1995, and has been a resident of Franklin for many years. She enjoyed living in a small community, where she was well known and loved.
Although Shirley has no family, she leaves behind many caregivers and friends who have become family to her.
Special thanks to Grace Hospice for the excellent care given to Shirley, and Home Care PCA for all of your loving daily care throughout the years.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.