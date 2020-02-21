Shirley A. Davis

A Home-going celebration will be held for Ms. Shirley Ann Davis, 57, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright Jr., Pastor officiating.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
Shirley Ann Davis, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, was born on November 20, 1962, and was called to Glory on February 13, 2020, at 7:55 p.m. at her residence surrounded by family.
Shirley was the fourth child born to her parents, the late Calvin Davis Sr. and Martha Simon Davis. Like her dad, she had a quiet spirit that loved spending time with her family. Her favorite spare time was her love to watch the Game Show Network, especially watching Family Feud and The Price Is Right.
In her earlier years, Shirley was an avid track star for the Special Olympics and several first, second and third place awards adorned her bedroom wall, which she took joy in looking at often.
Shirley was baptized at an early age, confessed her faith and was a lifelong member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church of New Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory, three brothers, Elder Cleveland Davis (Barbara), Minister Calvin Davis Jr. (Valerie) and Donald Ray Davis, all of New Iberia; three sisters, JoAnn Placide of New Iberia, Dianne Deal (Theotis Sr.) of Broussard and Dona Fay Davis of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Davis Sr. and Martha Simon Davis; her paternal grandparents, Walter Davis and Beatrice Fuller Davis; her maternal grandparents, Anthony Simon and Marie Gardner Simon; three nieces, one nephew and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Active Pallbearers are Jabraun Deal, Kemory Deal, DeShawn Davis, Theotis Deal Jr., Theotis Deal Sr. and Phillip Troy Nezey.
Honorary Pallbearers are Grayland Chevalier, Cleveland Davis, Calvin Davis Jr., Donald Davis, Junius Simmons, Walter Broussard, Pastor Tracey St.Julien Sr. and Deacons of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.