Shirlene Freeman Haddox, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away on January 11, 2020, at the age of 80.
Born on Easter morning, April 9, 1939, in Venice, Louisiana, Shirlene was a life-long resident of South Louisiana. She moved with her family to St. Martinville as a young girl and grew up there along with her three siblings. Shirlene cherished the friendships she made while attending Our Lady of Mercy school, many of which continued for decades after her graduation in 1957. A charming and popular student, Shirlene was crowned Junior Miss St. Martinville at age 17. She attended Southwestern Louisiana Institute (currently the University of Louisiana) and achieved an Associate’s Degree in Business.
Shirlene began her career in the 1960s at Trappey’s in New Iberia, where she worked for 19 years. She later joined the Louisiana State Office of Family Services as a social services caseworker, where she worked for over 25 years until her retirement in 2009. Always full of energy, even retirement didn’t slow her down. Shirlene continued working well into her 70s throughout the community, including at the Iberia Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau and Catholic High School, where she was well loved by both the faculty and students.
Shirlene was a colorful character and her smile lit up a room. She was adored by her nieces and nephews who lovingly called her “Aunt Sheen,” not just because it was an easy nickname, but because her personality shone through like a star. Never one to be shy, she amassed a large group of friends during her life. None were more precious to her than the ladies with whom she played a monthly game of Pokeno for more than 40 years.
Her four daughters were Shirlene’s pride and joy. As a mother, she was their biggest advocate and fiercest protector. She taught them to be strong, independent women, just as she was. Shirlene lived her life on her terms and had a huge heart. When she took you under her wing, you knew that you had someone special in your life.
Shirlene is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Larry Haddox of New Iberia; four daughters, Donna Armentor of Los Angeles, California, Liz Armentor Bullington of Austin, Texas, Janet Armentor and her husband Joshua Perea of Bakersfield, California, and Laurie Haddox Gondron of New Iberia; seven grandchildren, Blair Comeaux, Drew Bullington, Ethan Bullington, Kaden Gondron, Kaz Perea, Kate Gondron and Quinn Armentor-Cota; one great-grandchild, Lilly Casiano; two sisters, Betty Broussard of St. Martinville and Faye Thibodeaux and her husband Rodney of New Iberia; and one brother, Joseph Baron Freeman Jr. and his wife Mabel of Lafayette. She is also mourned by her extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, former coworkers and many, many friends.
Shirlene was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph “CC” Baron Freeman and Edith Landry Freeman; and her brother, Ronald Freeman.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Baron Freeman Jr., Cecil Landry, Barkley Bodin, Lance LeBlanc, Terry Paul Bodin and Blake Douet.
Honorary Pallbearers will be James Haddox, Justin Dugas and Jerry Broussard.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.
Shirlene’s warmth, generosity and love of children was well known. Those wanting to honor her memory through charitable donations may choose to contribute to either Autism Speaks or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.