Shery W. Landry

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Shery Lynn W. Landry, 66, the former Shery Lynn Wilson, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. She will await the resurrection in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
A resident of Jeanerette, she passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center.
Sherry leaves to cherish her memory, one son Alex Wilson of New Iberia; one daughter Aquelyn Wilson of Jeanerette; five brothers Robert Hurst (Cornell), Cornelius Landor (Angela) of Jeanerette, Michael Hurst, Johnnie Hurst and Charlie Hurst all of Jeanerette; three sisters Janet Jones (Leroy), Melinda Hurst and Paula H. Clavelle, all of Jeanerette; five grandchildren Shandasha Wilson, Tishana Wilson, Delshaun, Azyreion and Bradyen Wilson; one great-grandchild Zakilon Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lottie Mae Hurst Wilson and her sister Clementine Hurst.
Active pallbearers will be Robert Jones, Quinton Paul, Shawkate Hurst, Kenward Thomas, Ron Lewis and Ja’Quincy Hurst.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Hurst, Cornelius Landor, Michael Hurst, Charlie Hurst, Johnnie Hurst, Leroy Jones, Jamall Hurst, Darion Hurst, Ryan Hurst and Courtney Hurst.
