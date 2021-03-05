A home-going celebration of life will be held for Ms. Sherry Ann Chevalier, 55, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Anegra St.Julien officiating. She will await the resurrection in St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at away 5:20 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Marquita Chevalier Lewis (Corey), Shekita Chevalier and Erica Dauterive (Joey), all of New Iberia, and Rickasha Chevalier (Eulicee) of Lake Charles; one son, Eric Chevalier of New Iberia; five brothers, LeQuint Livingston, Richard Boudreaux, Lionel Boudreaux (Stacey), Jeffery Boudreaux (Leslie) and Kenneth Boudreaux, all of New Iberia; three sisters, Judy Moore (Kevin), Barbara Morf (Majid) and Charlotte Boudreaux, all of New Iberia; nine grandchildren; and a host a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Ann Etienne Livingston and John Boudreaux; two brothers, John Davis and Ronald Boudreaux; one sister, Sarah Boudreaux; and one grandchild, On’esti Chevalier.
Pallbearers will be Justin Bourgeois, Skyler Chevalier, Eulicee Williams, Corey Lewis, Joey Dauterive and Thaddeus Hall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Chevalier, Donovan Segura Jr., Henry Binion III, Kevin Moore, LeQuint Livingston, Akira Celestine and Leo Etienne.
Condolences may be expresses at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.