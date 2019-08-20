A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Shelton Leleux, 92, who passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Iberia Honor Guard.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Leleux was born on March 12, 1927, to the late Ozaire and Elise Rogers Leleux and proudly served our country in the US Navy, during World War II. He worked for Teledyne Movable Offshore and was co-owner of the Casablanca. Mr. Leleux enjoyed cooking, dancing, gardening, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Romero Leleux of New Iberia; daughter Libby Johnson and husband Billy Ray of Broussard; sons Daryl Leleux and wife Pam of Franklin and Wiltz Leleux and wife Ginger of New Iberia; grandchildren Trinity Leleux, Jenna Leleux, Kayla Courville, Jeremy Johnson, Shelton Thomas Leleux, Tori Broussard, Trent Louviere, Tyra Meche, Beth Boughton and Jude Johnson; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert “Robbie” Leleux; siblings Leroy Leleux, Leward Leleux, Preston Leleux, Lucy Broome and Lena Mae Gonsoulin.
Pallbearers will be Daryl Leleux, Wiltz Leleux, Billy Ray Johnson, Trinity Leleux, Shelton Leleux and Jeremy Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers include Jenna Leleux and Tori Broussard.
